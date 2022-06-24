Scotland will wear Siobhan Mackenzie's design during the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony ©MPB Ltd for Team Scotland

Scotland has unveiled the uniform set to be worn by athletes at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on July 28.

Both of the men's and women's outfits have been designed by Scottish fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie and feature a traditional tartan design with colours used by both Birmingham 2022 and the country's delegation.

"I love the outfit!" said swimmer and Glasgow 2014 gold medallist Ross Murdoch.

"This is my third Commonwealth Games with Team Scotland and it’s always a proud moment to receive the kilt - it puts an extra spring in your step when you are representing the country wearing it.

"There’s been a real buzz around Team Camp today - everyone is excited to get down to Birmingham and compete in what is close to a home Games for us."

The tartan was woven by the Lochcarron Mill in Selkirk, with all other components manufactured locally and traditional methods used where possible.

The athletes are set to wear them as part of the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium.

"It’s such an honour to be involved in the design of the outfits," said designer Siobhan Mackenzie.

"We consulted with the committee and athletes’ panel to make sure it was something they were going to be happy in, and we’ve been delighted with the reaction we’ve had from the athletes so far.

"I played around with the scale of the tartan, which is the main aesthetic feature of the final pieces, and the devil’s always in the detail, with little touchers across - buckles, buttons, linings and stitching colour.

"It’s a contemporary take on tradition and, importantly, is made in Scotland using traditional methods.

Scotland is one of six countries, alongside Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand, and Wales, to have competed in every edition of the Commonwealth Games.

It is set to send 169 athletes to Birmingham for its 22nd appearance at the event, scheduled to run from July 28 to August 8.