Scotland House has officially opened its doors at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here, with Scottish Minister for Public Health, Women's Health and Sport Maree Todd among those in attendance on the day of the Opening Ceremony.

The facility is set to host a range of events connected to Birmingham 2022 and Scotland's post-competition media activity.

Moreover, it provides a space for athletes to meet their families and friends in private.

It has a city centre location within five minutes of Centenary Square and 10 minutes of Birmingham New Street at University College Birmingham.

Todd, who represents the Scottish National Party, was among the guests at today's opening event.

"I am delighted to be here today to officially open Scotland House," she said.

"This area in University College Birmingham has been transformed into a wee [little] corner of Scotland.

"It's a welcoming home from home, and a reminder that we might be a few hundred miles away, but this is a place where we can all come together and celebrate being Scottish, and hopefully there will be plenty for celebration.

"For the next couple of weeks, Scotland House will provide a base for visiting supporters to watch the action, [and] to celebrate our athletes competing on the world stage.

"That informal atmosphere will provide a superb backdrop for our athletes to catch up with family and friends and to celebrate their achievements."

Commonwealth Games Scotland chair Paul Bush was also in attendance, and believes Scotland House is well equipped to host athletes and supporters.

Scotland House provides a space for athletes to meet their families and friends during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©ITG

"With Scotland House now officially open, we will look forward to welcoming hundreds of athletes, friends, family and team supporters here over the duration of the Games," Bush said.

"As always, we have strived to make Scotland House a welcoming home from home for our team members, their friends, family and supporters.

"The team have done a fantastic job in bringing our brand to life; from the grand entrance to the tiny details, it all comes together to be incredibly impactful.

"A huge thank you to the Scottish Government in understanding the value of Scotland House and continuing to support us in its delivery.

"Lastly a thank you to University College Birmingham for hosting Team Scotland.

"The facilities both here and at the Performance Centre are first class and will be a great resource for the team."

University College Birmingham vice-chancellor Professor Michael Harkin was another guest at the opening of Scotland House.

Yesterday, Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 badminton medallist Kirsty Gilmour and Paralympic powerlifting bronze medallist Micky Yule were named as Scotland's flagbearers for the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony.