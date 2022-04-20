Scottish fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie has been chosen to create the outfits worn by Scotland’s athletes during the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games here in Birmingham.

Mackenzie has said that she wants to bring "a modern twist to the traditional formalwear" after creating a bespoke tartan which will form a key part of the outfit.

Scotland’s delegation will wear Mackenzie’s design when they walk out for the Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony, scheduled to take place at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium in 100 days' time.

Mackenzie launched her self-named label in 2014 - a year which included a stint as an alteration technician at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Mackenzie was named Best New Scottish Designer in 2016 and, after co-creating the outfits worn by athletes at Gold Coast 2018, she will now lead the design of this year’s ensemble.

The tartan is said to be inspired by colours synonymous with both Scotland and Birmingham 2022.

It has been produced by the Lochcarron Mill in Selkirk while the outfit is set to be released in the build-up to the upcoming Commonwealth Games, due to open on July 28.

"I am delighted to be designing the outfits for Team Scotland’s athletes and team members this summer," said Mackenzie.

"We want to bring a modern twist to the traditional formalwear, showcasing the best of Scotland with all eyes on our athletes at the Opening Ceremony.

"Sustainability is an important part of my approach and something that Team Scotland were passionate about reflecting in the design, with all components manufactured locally and using traditional methods where possible.

"It’s great to finally reveal the tartan design and I am looking forward to showing everyone the full outfits as we approach the Games."

Scotland’s Chef de Mission Elinor Middlemiss added: "It is great for us to be working with a top-class talent in Siobhan.

"The Opening Ceremony is such a special occasion, bringing all Commonwealth countries together to kickstart the Games, and we want to make our athletes feel proud to represent their nation on the world stage.

"Our athletes panel have been involved from the outset in the design discussions and we hope the end result from everyone’s efforts is a design that achieves that."

Scotland is one of only six nations to have competed in every Commonwealth Games since 1930.

The country is ranked seventh in the overall medal standings with 451 medals, including 119 golds.

A total of 53 of those medals came at Glasgow 2014 where Scotland produced a best-ever performance at a Commonwealth Games with 19 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze medals.

At Gold Coast 2018, Scotland placed eighth in the rankings with nine gold, 13 silver and 22 bronze medals.