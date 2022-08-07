Eilish McColgan has been named Scotland’s flag bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony.

McColgan stole the show at the Alexander Stadium last Wednesday (August 3), when she won the women’s 10,000m gold, setting a Games record of 30:48:60 in the process.

The run up to the Games hasn’t been an easy one for the Scottish star, who recovered from COVID-19 to finish tenth at the World Championships in Eugene last month.

An emotional McColgan ran to hug her mother Liz, who won the same title for Scotland at the Edinburgh 1986 and Auckland 1990 Commonwealth Games, after storming to victory.

"I couldn’t believe it when I got the call from our Chef de Mission to ask me to carry the flag," McColgan said.

"I have seen some Scotland’s biggest names have that honour, so for me to be asked and have the opportunity to lead the team into Alexander Stadium, tops off an already amazing week.

"What makes Team Scotland special is that we only get the chance to pull on a Scotland vest once every four years.

"Representing Scotland is such a moment of pride and an absolute honour.

"We are a close-knit team - I have been running and competing with so many of the team since I was 12.

Eilish McColgan emulated her mother Liz's feat by winning the women's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ©Getty Images

"But not just the athletes; the medics, coaches and staff.

"That’s what makes it special, so to lead them out at the Closing Ceremony will be a moment I will never forget."

Team Scotland Chef de Mission Elinor Middlemiss said she is "delighted" to have McColgan as the flagbearer.

"Her 10,000m race was one of the highlights of the Games," Middlemiss said.

"An inspirational performance which has inspired our team and the nation.

"Eilish epitomises the values of Team Scotland, having overcome illness and injury to become a champion. Congratulations Eilish - enjoy every moment!"

Swimmer Duncan Scott had the responsibility at the Gold Coast 2018 Games while lawn bowls champion Alex Marshall carried the flag for the Closing Ceremony at Glasgow 2014.

The Birmingham 2022 Closing Ceremony is scheduled to be held tomorrow at Alexander Stadium.