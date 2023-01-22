Organisers hope that the Wheelchair Rugby European Championship in Cardiff later this year will serve as a "lasting legacy for the foreseeable future" and raise the profile of the sport in Wales.

Wednesday (January 25) is set to mark 100 days until the start of the Championship, with Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby (GBWR) organising an opportunity to try the sport at Brynteg Comprehensive School in Bridgend.

It is hoped that this will allow organisers to meet their goal of reaching more than 3,000 people with wheelchair rugby experiences.

British player Kieran Flynn is set to attend the session.

GBWR chief executive Jason Brisbane outlined the governing body's ambition for staging the Championship.

"We really hope that the impact of the Championship will go beyond the event in May," he said.

"Our aim is for it to become a lasting legacy for the foreseeable future, raising the profile of the sport in Wales and encouraging a new generation of talented players to join Welsh wheelchair rugby clubs."

WRU national inclusion manager Darren Carew is pleased with the progress made on engaging the population in wheelchair rugby.

"A huge amount of work has gone into the roll out of this programme; after more than 45 events we’re delighted that we’ll be reaching our goal of providing 3000 opportunities for people to try out wheelchair rugby - a goal that we’ve reached ahead of our initial timeline," Carew commented.

"2023 will see the WRU armed with 30 wheelchairs and an excellent workforce of Hub Officers - a workforce which has grown significantly with newly qualified officers thanks to the programme - who can engage participants in wheelchair rugby consistently and on a larger scale than we have ever seen before."

The Wheelchair Rugby European Championship is due to be held at the Principality Stadium from May 3 to 7, with the top two teams qualifying for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.