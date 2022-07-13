Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby (GBWR) is taking the Quad Nations tournament to Wales for the first time.

The Sport Wales National Centre in Cardiff is set to host the competition from September 16 to 18, with it being billed as a key event in the build-up to next year's European Championship in the city.

It will also offer players valuable time on the court before this year's World Championship - due to take place the following month in Danish city Vejle.

Paralympic champions Britain, Canada, Germany and European champions France are set to battle it out in the Quad Nations competition.

"Hosting the 2022 Quad Nations in Cardiff is a hugely exciting move for Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby and we’re absolutely delighted to be able to host these four elite teams this September," GBWR chief executive Jason Brisbane said.

The British wheelchair rugby team, in white, won a maiden Paralympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"The Quad Nations is always a highly competitive event with last year’s behind-closed-doors competition playing an invaluable role in helping Great Britain to prepare for the Tokyo Games.

"These events, building to a crescendo of the European Championship next year, are sure to inspire people and create a true legacy for the sport, raising it to new heights through its sheer energy, passion and competitive force."

The Welsh capital's Principality Stadium - formerly the Millennium Stadium and a venue for events including the 1999 Rugby World Cup final and 2017 UEFA Champions League final - is due to host the European Championship from May 3 to 7 next year.