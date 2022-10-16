John Petersson, the President of the Parasport Denmark, has confirmed the country is open to staging more wheelchair rugby competitions.

Vejle has acted as host to the World Wheelchair Rugby Championship since Monday (October 10).

The tournament is due to reach its climax today and is the third major international wheelchair rugby event the nation has held in recent years.

The same tournament was staged in Odense in 2014, while the European Championship took place in Vejle in 2019.

Speaking to insidethegames, Petersson expressed interest in ensuring top-level wheelchair rugby returns to Danish shores following a rise in interest.

"It could be a possibility, absolutely," Petersson said.

"When we held the European Championships in 2019, it was a minor setup.

"The final between Britain and Denmark, there was around 800 spectators and at the opening match there was around 900.

"We have been around a thousand every time now."

Denmark recorded a benchmark win against France in the quarter-final ©Lars Møller/Parasport Denmark

Petersson continued: "I think it is important for the entire Danish society, and on an international level, we can see spectators in the hall and a fantastic environment.

"For me, it is [important] that we are visible."

Denmark in particular have enjoyed sparkling moments during the tournament, which included sweeping aside Brazil on the opening day and stunning the French in the quarter-finals.

They are due to face meet Japan in today's bronze-medal tie.

Petersson explained that moments like the quarter-final victory are foundational to why he is keen for events to be held in Denmark.

"When we have those moments, people get interested in it," Petersson said.

"As more people get interested, the more knowledge you create around Denmark.

"That is why we put an application to get the games [World Wheelchair Rugby Championship].

"Not only for wheelchair rugby international, but also for our ourselves and to be visible in society.

"Sport can change society, absolutely."

Vejle deputy Mayor Dan Arnløv Jørgensen suggested that a potential recession will effect the region's ability to host events ©Getty Images

Whether wheelchair rugby returns to Vejle specifically is uncertain, however.

Vejle Deputy Mayor Dan Arnløv Jørgensen noted that economic challenges mean the municipality will be more cautious in its approach to holding future Para sport competitions.

"It used to be a seller's market but now I believe it is a buyer's market because we are going to have a small recession," he claimed.

"Vejle is quite well-off, but we have changed our way.

"We are going to be very picky.

"We have a strategy.

"People can contact me and see what we can do."