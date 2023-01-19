The International Cycling Union (UCI) Mountain Bike World Series has been launched, incorporating all UCI Mountain Bike World Cup disciplines under one brand.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, the new series would bring together cross-country Olympic, cross-country short track, cross-country marathon, downhill, enduro and e-enduro events.

The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will continue to exist, but the new format would allow disciplines to coincide during the event calendar, with the International Federation insisting it will give "athletes and teams additional exposure".

It also allows amateur riders to have opportunities to break into the elite race and in some disciplines - such as cross-country marathon and enduro - allow them to race alongside.

In September, the first 10-day UCI Mountain Bike World Series festival is to be held in Les Gets, Morzine and Châtel.

Cross-country Olympic mountain biking is one of the events to be brought under the World Series banner ©Getty Images

"The global popularity of mountain bike is on the rise, and by combining all its major formats as well as racing for elite and amateur riders in one major series, we will further increase the appeal of this discipline," said UCI President David Lappartient.

"With its festival atmosphere, mix of racing and expanded live coverage, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series offers a fresh and appealing experience for athletes, hardened fans and newcomers to the mountain bike community."

UCI World Cup races in cross-country Olympic, marathon and downhill in the series are to be shown on discovery+ live.

Other events will have highlight shows at every round.