French cyclist Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, who has just signed a two-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers, is focusing her main attention on seeking an Olympic mountain biking title at her home Paris 2024 Games.

The 30-year-old from Reims, who recently won mountain bike (MTB) world titles in three different categories, told Velo News: "My main goal will be to try to be Olympic champion in Paris in 2024.

"It’s the only title that I missed so I really want that one.

"The next two years will be mainly focused on MTB to try to be Olympic champion at home."

After a stellar junior career Pauline Ferrand-Prévot announced her presence as a major force across several cycling disciplines in 2014 and 2015 as she won the world road race title in Ponferra, team relay and cross-country golds in mountain biking and a world cyclo-cross title.

But her luck has not been good in Olympic competition.

Injuries undermined her 2016 season, and she struggled home 24th in the Rio 2016 Olympic road race before pulling out of the cross-country mountain bike race.

Five years later, at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she could only finish tenth in the mountain bike cross-country event as Swiss competitors won gold, silver and bronze.

Ferrand-Prévot, who also won the gravel world title this year, has not raced road since 2019 and cyclo-cross since early 2020, although she is looking forward to returning to both arenas.

🥇 Jordan Sarrou 🇫🇷

🥇 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot 🇫🇷

🥇 Loana Lecomte 🇫🇷



Three RAINBOW jerseys.. in ONE day! #Leogang2020 pic.twitter.com/DCCGVYgz1W — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) October 10, 2020

"Why not come back to road racing, but not for now, for sure," she said.

"When I look to the Tour de France, and these big races.

"For sure, I maybe want to be part of that later.

"And I just want to focus now on my dream, and with this Olympic at home, I think it’s a good chance."

Ferrand-Prévot, now injury free after recent surgery, is looking forward to her new challenges en route to Paris 2024.

"After we find out that I need the surgery for this iliac injury, I felt that, now I can give my best," she said.

"I wasn’t at my best over the past years, but now I could find that, my best shape ever.

"I’m also super happy to finally be able to say that I will race for Ineos Grenadiers for next season."