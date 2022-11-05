Total of 15 UCI World Championships open for bidding at 2023 Congress in Glasgow

A total of 15 World Championships in the International Cycling Union (UCI) calendar up to and including the 2028 Road World Championships are open for bidding at the UCI Congress in August next year.

The Congress will be held in Glasgow to tie in with the 2023 Road World Championships that will take place in Scotland.

The Road World Championships for 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 have already been awarded to, respectively, Switzerland, based in Zurich, Rwanda, based in Kigali, Canada, based in Montreal, and France, based in the Haute-Savoie.

The Track Cycling World Championships have been awarded in 2023 to Glasgow and in 2024 to Ballerup, Denmark.

The events that will be awarded in Glasgow are, in chronological order: 2024 Masters Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships; 2024 and 2025 Masters Mountain Bike World Championships; 2025 and 2026 Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships; 2026 and 2027 Masters Track World Championships; 2024, 2025 and 2026 Indoor Cycling World Championships; 2025, 2026 and 2028 Urban Cycling World Championships; 2025 and 2026 Para-cycling Track World Championships; 2026 Para-cycling Road World Championships and the 2026 Junior Track World Championships.

The following events in 2028 will also be open for bidding: Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships, Gravel World Championships, Cyclo-cross World Championships, Track World Championships, BMX Racing World Championships and Road World Championships.

The bidding documents for the events mentioned above can be found on the UCI website.

Candidates are requested to send the UCI a letter of support from their local authorities and National Federation by December 31 2022, as well as their completed bidding file and fee by January 31 2023 at the latest.