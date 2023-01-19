Ana Lucia José Tima, a Dominican Republic triple jumper who has represented her nation twice at the Olympic Games, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for two banned substances.

The 33-year-old's sample showed up the substances enobosarm and GW501516.

Enobosarm has similar effects to anabolic steroids to held increase physical stamina and fitness; while GW501516 can be used as a performance-enhancing drug.

José Tima competed at the Rio 2016 Olympics in the women's triple jump, but failed to qualify, finishing 27th out of 37 with a best of 13.61 metres.

At Tokyo 2020, she was just 10 centimetres short of the final, with a best of 14.11m for 16th.

José Tima's best result came in 2022, when she made the World Athletics Championships final in Oregon, placing 10th with a jump of 14.13m.

Ana Lucia José Tima has competed at two Olympic Games ©Getty Images

In qualification, she jumped a national record of 14.52m.

Earlier in the season, she placed third at the Ibero American Athletics Championships in La Nucia with an effort of 14.25m.

At the 2019 World Military Games in Wuhan, José Tima took the bronze medal.

There is a notable absence in results between 2011 and 2015 on the Dominican Republic athlete's World Athletics profile.

The presence of enobosarm and GW501516 could lead to a four-year ban, effectively ending her career as she will be ineligible to compete until she is 37.