Eritrean runner suspended by AIU following fourth place finish at Amsterdam Marathon

Long distance and road runner Natsinet Amanuel of Eritrea has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for the presence/use of a prohibited substance, testosterone.

The 29-year-old won the Eritrean women’s 10,000 metres title at the Asmara Central Stadium in 2020, clocking 35min 27.92sec.

Last year on April 1 she finished second in the National 10,000m Championship in 33:45.6 and went on to clock 31:50.79 in finishing 18th in the 10,000m at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games in Hengelo.

Natsinet Amanuel's best performance was finishing fourth at last year's Amsterdam Marathon ©Twitter

In October last year she finished fourth in the TCS Amsterdam Marathon in 2 hours 22min 45sec.

The charge has been issued following a test result from December 9.