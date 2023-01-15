Long distance and road runner Natsinet Amanuel of Eritrea has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for the presence/use of a prohibited substance, testosterone ©Twitter

Long distance and road runner Natsinet Amanuel of Eritrea has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for the presence/use of a prohibited substance, testosterone.

The 29-year-old won the Eritrean women’s 10,000 metres title at the Asmara Central Stadium in 2020, clocking 35min 27.92sec.

Last year on April 1 she finished second in the National 10,000m Championship in 33:45.6 and went on to clock 31:50.79 in finishing 18th in the 10,000m at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games in Hengelo.

Natsinet Amanuel's best performance was finishing fourth at last year's Amsterdam Marathon ©Twitter
Natsinet Amanuel's best performance was finishing fourth at last year's Amsterdam Marathon ©Twitter

In October last year she finished fourth in the TCS Amsterdam Marathon in 2 hours 22min 45sec.

The charge has been issued following a test result from December 9.