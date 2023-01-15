NBC enlists help of Paris Hilton for reveal of logo for 2024 Olympics

United States broadcaster NBC has launched its logo for next year's Olympic Games in Paris, unveiling it in a special video clip featuring the American media personality, businesswoman and socialite Paris Hilton.

The spot debuted during NBC Sports’ coverage of the National Football League wild card playoff game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 20-second promo opens with a silhouette of a woman crossing an opulent room and opening the doors to a terrace.

A voice says, "Next summer, the eyes of the world will be on…"

The woman turns and says, "Paris."

The woman is Paris Hilton.

A fast-action sequence follows, featuring Olympic athletes and hopefuls and iconic Parisian landmarks.

The promo ends with Hilton acknowledging that the spot is about the Olympics in Paris, not her.

"I’m thrilled to partner with NBC to help reveal the logo for the Paris Olympics," said Paris Hilton, a great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels.

"The Olympics are so iconic, and Paris is, of course, one of my very favourite cities so it’s been really special to be able to participate in the countdown to get fans excited about the 2024 Games."

NBC, owned by Comcast Corp, holds the US broadcasting rights to the Winter and Summer Olympics until 2032, having signed an extension in 2014 that runs from 2021-2032 in a deal worth $7.65 billion (£6.25 billion/€7.05 billion).

"Our promotion of the Olympics never stops," said Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer, entertainment and sports, NBCUniversal.

"It’s part of the DNA of NBCUniversal.

"The reach and scale of the NFL playoffs align with the beginning of our push to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We are thrilled to begin the campaign by partnering with Paris Hilton as we bring entertainment and sports together to start building excitement and anticipation for the return of the Olympic Games in one of the world’s most dynamic cities."

Paris Hilton, a well-known media personality in the United States, pokes fun at herself in a promotional video launching the NBC logo for next year's Olympic Games ©NBC

Versions of the promo are due to run for the next few months across numerous NBCU platforms, including linear, streaming, digital and social media to help the broadcaster's coverage of the Games, due to open in the French capital on July 26 next year and conclude on August 11.

As part of the partnership, Paris Hilton's next-gen media company 11:11 Media will also promote the spot across digital channels, including her personal social media handles.

The logo has "a timeless elegance and sophistication that is distinctly Parisian," NBC claimed.

"The logo is evocative of a well-established couture fashion label.

"The typography is rooted in French Art Nouveau letter forms with modern tapering and flair."