Primetime coverage of a Winter Paralympic Games will be shown by NBC for the first time at Beijing 2022, according to reports.

USA Today reported three hours of coverage from the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics, set to open on March 4, would be broadcast in primetime in the United States.

Seven hours of action from the Games are due to be relayed on NBC, while all events will be streamed on the broadcaster's Peacock platform.

Next month's Winter Paralympics are set to be shown across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Olympic Channel, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

According to NBC, there will be over 230 hours of Winter Paralympic programming and 120 hours of television coverage from the Games in the Chinese capital.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games are due to open on March 4 ©Getty Images

"Just off the massive success of the Tokyo Paralympics, we are committed to growing our Paralympics coverage across our platforms and bringing the extraordinary achievements of Paralympic Winter Games athletes to the American audience," said NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel.

"In partnership with Toyota and our record roster of 30-plus advertisers, the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will mark new heights in our coverage and storytelling."

The Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics are due to run until March 13.

A total of 78 events across six sports are on the schedule for the Games.