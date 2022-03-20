NBCUniversal has put a disappointing Winter Olympics behind it by reporting record viewing figures for the Paralympics in Beijing.

The American broadcaster has revealed that it attracted 11.9 million viewers across all its platforms including USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, Peacock, NBCParalympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

It claims that the total figure is an increase of 107 per cent compared to the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, with average television-only viewing rising by 62 per cent.

The new Paralympic figures are a boost for NBCUniversal which endured its least-watched Winter Olympics last month.

Average views dropped by 42 per cent in comparison to four years ago, with the figures falling from 19.8 million to 11.4 million.

NBCUniversal boasted that it delivered more than 200 hours of coverage at the Winter Paralympics, including a record 120 hours of television programmes, as well as comprehensive streaming on Peacock for the first time.

Oksana Masters earned three of the United States' 11 gold medals at Beijing 2022 and helped attract a record number of television viewers ©Getty Images

Due to the 13-hour time difference between Beijing and the East Coast of the US, most live coverage took place overnight but NBCUniversal claimed it still attracted tens of thousands views to its channels.

According to the new figures, USA Network and NBC averaged 165,000 viewers, rising from 102,000 at Pyeongchang 2018.

The broadcast network also hosted coverage in primetime for the first time, resulting in the three most-watched Winter Paralympic programmes in US history.

On March 11, primetime coverage on NBC averaged 1.34 million television-only viewers, a Winter Paralympics record in the US.

NBCUniversal also reports that Beijing 2022 is also the most-streamed Paralympics, totalling 19.3 million minutes on Peacock, NBCParalympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

The Winter Paralympics in Beijing ran from March 4 to 13 with the US achieving 11 golds, three silvers and 20 bronzes to rank fifth in the standings.

At Pyeongchang 2018, they had finished top of the standings with a total of 38 medals, including 13 gold.