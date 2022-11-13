During the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, FIFA is set to share the most modern insights, metrics and performance data in tournament history with the worldwide television and online audience, together with the participating teams and their players.

FIFA says its enhanced football intelligence service, developed by the FIFA high performance team and led by its chief of global football development Arsène Wenger, will offer "new and exciting metrics to enrich the coverage and analysis of every game at the FIFA World Cup 2022."

Every match will have its own set of in-match and post-match enhanced football intelligence visuals presented as augmented reality and traditional graphics.

These new statistics break down each area of the game into fine detail and provide operational definitions and multiple video examples to clearly define each action.

This will enable an analysis not only of what happens on the ball, but also the movements and interactions around and off the ball for teams and players when they are both in and out of possession.

FIFA will share new levels of enhanced technical data at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar ©FIFA

At the FIFA World Cup 2022, 11 new metrics will be introduced - possession control, ball recovery time, line breaks, defensive line height and team length, final third entries, forced turnovers, pressure on the ball, expected goals, team shape, receptions behind midfield and defensive lines and phases of play.

Using this data, FIFA will be able to conduct post-match analysis to understand how the game is evolving over time and to better understand what it takes to progress from junior to senior level in both the men’s and women’s games.

"We would like to share our vision of using football data analytics combined with technical expert interpretation to create a new football intelligence, allowing everyone to better understand the game," said Wenger.

"Enhanced football intelligence will be our blueprint for how we analyse football in the future.

"When we discover new insights, we want to share them with the world of football.

"With our online FIFA Training Centre we have a fantastic vehicle to do so.

"My team will continue to provide new and insightful football analysis content to help share new understanding of the game combined with performance data, video examples and technical explanations."