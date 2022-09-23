Qatar could be lenient on minor offences by foreign fans at World Cup

Qatari authorities are set to be lenient on minor offences for visitors to the FIFA World Cup later this year, a report has claimed.

Reuters, citing a diplomat and a source familiar with briefings given to foreign police forces, reported that a more relaxed approach than usual could be taken on infractions including public drunkenness.

"Minor offences won't result in a fine or arrest, but police will be instructed to go to a person and ask him or her to comply," the source familiar with Qatar's briefings of European police forces said.

"Someone who removes a t-shirt in public will be asked to put his t-shirt back on.

"There is some sort of tolerance."

They added that each qualified nation has been invited to send at least four police officers to the World Cup to help provide advice to their Qatari counterparts.

A firmer stance is expected in relation to incidents threatening the safety of individuals or property, with fans risking fines and the cancellation of their Hayya permit card if they engage in fights or light pyrotechnics, according to the source.

The consumption of alcohol by supporters has been one of the uncertainties in build-up to the tournament.

Qatar is a highly conservative nation, and being drunk in public can result in a prison sentence of up to six months.

Public drunkenness is prohibited in Qatar, but the World Cup host nation has made a concession by allowing beer to be sold at fan zones prior to matches ©Getty Images

Alcohol is not part of Qatari traditions or cultures, being limited largely to luxury hotels and private clubs, although a concession has been agreed by organisers for the World Cup, with beer to be on offer for fans close to stadiums prior to the start of matches.

Qatar's treatment of LGBT+ fans at the World Cup has been a major concern leading up to the World Cup, with homosexuality illegal in the country.

Restrictions on women's rights and clothing in Qatar have also come under the spotlight.

A western diplomat cited by Reuters cautioned that any easing in Qatar's legal stance during the World Cup risked antagonising swathes of domestic society.

"Increased leniency pleases the international community, but comes with the risk that it might upset conservatives inside the country," they said.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy which is overseeing Qatar 2022 did not respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The World Cup is due to begin on November 20, and Qatar's final policing strategy has yet to be decided.

Qatar's Gold Commander responsible for World Cup security is expected to hold significant sway in the country's handling of breaches of its law.