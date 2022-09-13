FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the Lusail Super Cup, which acted as a full-capacity test event for stadium due to host the World Cup final later this year, but fans have complained of long queues and a lack of water at the game.

Infantino went on to meet Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, during his time in the country.

A total of 77,757 fans filled the stands of the Lusail Iconic Stadium, a Qatari record, to watch Saudi Arabian champions Al Hilal defeat Egyptian Premier League winners Zamalek 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

It was the eighth and final World Cup stadium to hold a full-capacity test prior to the tournament, which is scheduled between November 20 and December 18.

Infantino previously attended the Lusail Iconic Stadium for the Qatar Stars League match between Al Arabi and Al Rayyan, the inaugural competitive game at the venue.

Only 20,000 fans were in attendance then.

The Lusail Iconic Stadium is scheduled to host 10 World Cup fixtures, including six group-stage matches, one game in each knockout round and the final.

However, local media outlets have reported that spectators faced problems when attending the match, including long walks to the venue in intense heat as well as a lack of air conditioning and limited hydration options inside the stadium.

Stadium rules did not allow spectators to bring liquids in.

Local reports suggest fans encountered several problems at the Lusail Iconic Stadium ©Getty Images

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy told Doha News that "invaluable experience" was gained from the event.

Infantino met with the Qatari Prime Minister on Sunday (September 11) to visit several infrastructure locations in central Doha built purposely for the World Cup.

"I am pleased to have closely seen these infrastructures, and I am reassured by how prepared Qatar is to host the biggest sporting event on earth," the FIFA President said.

"I am sure that the fans will have a wonderful and unique experience here, extending beyond matches, thanks to everything that Qatar has to offer."

The build-up to Qatar 2022 has been dominated by concerns over heat and the host nation's record on human rights.

The World Cup was moved its usual spot in the northern hemisphere's summer to November and December because of the high temperatures in Qatar.

More than 6,000 labourers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar since it was controversially awarded the World Cup in 2010, according to campaigners, and Human Rights Watch says Qatari authorities have not investigated the causes of deaths of thousands of these labourers, instead labeling them as having died of "natural causes".

Companies connected with World Cup projects have also been accused of not paying workers and dozens were deported last month for protesting against unpaid salaries.