Players at FIFA World Cup to access personal performance data through new app

Players at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be able to get insights into their on-field performance through a FIFA Player App being introduced at the competition.

Football's world governing body has developed the FIFA Player App, based on input from professional players, in collaboration with FIFPRO, the global representative of professional footballers.

A FIFA survey suggested that players are very interested in their performance data and want to have easy access to this information, so the new app will provide the opportunity for each player to access their individual player-performance data shortly after games.

The data collected includes enhanced football data metrics such as whether a player made an offer or movement to receive the ball, whether their distribution action broke opposition lines, and the pressure they applied to an opponent in possession of the ball.

Physical performance metrics - collected through an in-stadium tracking system consisting of multiple cameras located around the pitch for maximum player coverage - will also be available.

Metrics include distance covered at various speed thresholds, number of actions above 25 kilometres per hour, and maximum speed, all displayed on positional heat maps.

Enhanced football intelligence metrics - created by the FIFA performance analysis and insights team through the development of a series of algorithms and models that operate live to integrate event and tracking data - complete the set.

The FIFA Player App was trialled during the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 ©Getty Images

The new metrics provide innovative and exciting ways to analyse the game, including the phase of play, line-breaking events, receiving locations, and pressure being applied to the player in possession of the ball.

This data is then synchronised with match footage to enable players to watch all key moments of their own performance in detail, using different camera angles.

Additionally, multiple action photographs taken during key moments of each FIFA World Cup match will be made available to each individual player.

Players will be able to save or share the photos on social media, together with their favourite match statistics, directly from the app.

Players will be able to access the FIFA Player App when they arrive in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, which begins on November 20.

The FIFA Player App was successfully trialled with players from different teams at the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 and was presented to the FIFA World Cup participating teams during the recent workshop in Doha.

Simon Colosimo, FIFPRO’s deputy general secretary, said: "Players have clearly articulated to us that they want more access and benefit from the collection of their data."