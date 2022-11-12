Russia to play Uzbekistan in friendly on day FIFA World Cup opens

A friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia on November 20 - the day on which the FIFA World Cup starts - has been arranged.

Russia were expelled from qualification for the men's World Cup because of the war in Ukraine, but FIFA has not suspended the Russian Football Union (RFU).

That leaves Russia free to play friendlies such as this match, which is set to offer points towards the FIFA world ranking.

Russian state news agency TASS reports that the official status of the imminent match has been vouchsafed by the Football Association of Uzbekistan.

FIFA has told insidethegames : "This match will carry FIFA ranking points."

The match is due to be held at the Pakhtakor stadium in Tashkent.

Russia are due to play Uzbekistan on November 20 in a match reported to carry FIFA ranking points ©Getty Images

The Football Association of Uzbekistan told TASS it had received authorisation to play from the Asian Football Confederation.

The RFU is a member of UEFA which, like FIFA, has not suspended it.

Russia's men recently played Kyrgyzstan in a friendly, drawing 1-1.

A game versus Iran has been announced, but when it will be played is unclear.

The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina last month cancelled a friendly with Russia following a fierce backlash, including from players.