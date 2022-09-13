Russia are set to welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina for a men's international football friendly in Saint Petersburg on November 19, angering some Bosnian players.

The match has been scheduled a day prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with neither team participating in the competition.

It is the third friendly the Russian Football Union (RFU) has announced recently, after also arranging matches against Kyrgyzstan on September 25 in Bishkek and another away match versus Iran in November.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina match would be the RFU's first fixture against another European nation since it was banned from FIFA and UEFA competitions due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The RFU has not been suspended by either body, however, meaning it is free to organise friendly matches and other nations free to play Russia.

However, the arrangement has sparked a furious reaction from Bosnian captain Edin Džeko and fellow star player Miralem Pjanić.

Džeko told Bosnian news website Klix that he is "against the playing of this match".

Kyrgyzstan is one of three nations scheduled to play Russia in football friendlies ©Getty Images

"The association knows my opinion," Džeko continued.

"Unfortunately, I am not the one who makes the decisions with whom Bosnia and Herzegovina will play, but I have my position which is clear and which does not include playing this match, while innocent people are suffering.

"I stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in these difficult times for them."

According to Bosnian media reports, Pjanić followed his captain's lead and asserted that "the decision is not good", leaving the former Barcelona and Juventus player "speechless".

He added: "In the national Football Association, they know what I think."

Vico Zeljković, the President of the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina (NFSBiH), has disclosed that an Executive Board meeting is due to be held in October to discuss the match following a request from Fuad Colpa.

NFSBiH Executive Board member Colpa told broadcast channel N1 he regretted voting to play the match and now wants it cancelled.

Russia's men were barred from FIFA World Cup qualification because of the war in Ukraine ©Getty Images

Russia's senior men's team last play played in November 2021 when they lost 1-0 to Croatia in Split.

The country was unable to complete in the remaining qualifiers for the men's FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year following the suspension and objections from opponents, while the women's team were also removed from the European Championship in England.

The women's side were barred from participating in qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as well.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the decisions of FIFA and UEFA to exclude Russian national teams and clubs from their competitions in July.

FIFA and UEFA's decisions to ban Russian teams from their competitions are in accordance with an International Olympic Committee recommendation.

The United Nations has recorded at least 5,827 civilian deaths since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

It is feared that the true figure is considerably higher.