Bosnia and Herzegovina football friendly with Russia axed after backlash

The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina (NFSBiH) has cancelled a friendly with Russia following a fierce backlash, including from players.

An NFSBiH Executive Board meeting today resolved to call off the game, which had been planned for November 19 in Saint Petersburg.

While the NFSBiH said in a statement that President Vico Zeljković hoped the fixture could be played at some point in the future, Russian Football Union (RFU) Honorary President Vyacheslav Koloskov told state news agency TASS that was a lie "designed for naïve people".

The RFU had announced the Bosnian friendly last month, along with games versus Kyrgyzstan and Iran.

Russia and Iran could still play next month, but the game versus Bosnia and Herzegovina is off.

Russia drew with Kyrgyzstan 1-1.

Russia were expelled from FIFA World Cup qualifying over the war in Ukraine ©Getty Images

Star Bosnian players Edin Džeko and Miralem Pjanić had both come out against the fixture versus Russia.

The RFU has not been suspended by either FIFA or UEFA over the war in Ukraine, so other countries are free to play friendlies against Russia.

However, Russian national and club teams have been barred from UEFA and FIFA competitions.

Bosnia and Herzegovina did not qualify for the FIFA World Cup which begins on November 20, while Russia were expelled from the European playoffs.