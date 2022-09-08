The Russian Football Union (RFU) has announced their men's national team are set to play against Kyrgyzstan and Iran in friendly matches.

Russia are scheduled to compete against Kyrgyzstan for the first time on September 25 in Bishkek at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium before being expected to travel again for the game versus Iran, which has been pencilled in for November.

A third friendly match is currently being organised, the RFU has said.

FIFA has told insidethegames that the relevant National Federations would need to provide the necessary documentation for the matches to contribute towards the world rankings.

Russia were banned from FIFA and UEFA international competitions, in addition to the European body's domestic continental events, following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

It meant the nation was unable to complete in the remaining qualification for the men's FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year while the women’s team were also removed from the UEFA Women’s European Championship in England.

Iran are scheduled to welcome Russia for a friendly match in November ©Getty Images

The women's side are also barred from participating in qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the decisions of FIFA and UEFA to exclude Russian national teams and clubs from their competitions in July.

The RFU has not been suspended by either body, meaning it is free to organise matches.

Russia is allies with Kyrgyzstan and has developing diplomatic relations with Iran.

FIFA faced calls from campaign group United for Navid earlier this year to suspend Iran and prevent them from participating in Qatar 2022 after videos on social media appeared to show women being unable to enter the Imam Reza Stadium for a qualifier versus Lebanon.

Iran are due to play England, the United States and Wales in Group B while Kyrgyzstan will not feature at the competition.