Ukrainian FA adopts calls for Russian Football Union suspension and Iran to be kicked out of World Cup

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) has formally resolved to ask that FIFA and UEFA expel the Russian Football Union (RFU) over plans to integrate clubs from occupied areas of Ukraine.

UAF President Andriy Pavelko last week called on football's world and European governing bodies to ban the RFU, and the UAF Executive Committee has today passed a motional to make formal appeals.

The UAF is also to make a formal appeal for FIFA to kick Iran out of this year's men's World Cup because of its support for Russia's war in Ukraine - which has included providing kamikaze drones - as well as the violent repression of anti-Government protests in Iran.

The group Iran Human Rights estimates that at least 253 people, including 34 children, have been killed in a brutal crackdown on the protests by security forces.

The protest movement was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who is believed to have been killed by Iran's so-called "morality police", and these are said to be the largest demonstrations in Iran in more than a decade.

Russia's flag was on display at this year's FIFA Congress, which the Russian Football Union was allowed to take part in ©Getty Images

It is expected that the UAF will now write to FIFA and UEFA to request sanctions against the RFU and Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said last week that Russia will integrate clubs from captured areas of Ukraine into its leagues.

Cross-border leagues are frowned upon by FIFA, even in cases where the territory is not in dispute.

Last month, Russia staged annexation referendums in four occupied areas of Ukraine.

The votes have widely been dismissed as a sham by the global community and Ukraine's armed forces have made subsequent territory gains in some of the areas.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion was launched on February 24, at least 6,374 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, according to the United Nations.

It is feared the true figure is far higher, while the combined military death toll is in the tens of thousands.

Andriy Pavelko has called for FIFA and UEFA to impose the "harshest sanctions" on Russia ©Getty Images

Iran topped Asian qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and have been drawn in the same group as England, Wales and the United States.

Ukraine lost to Wales in a winner-takes-all playoff.

Russia were expelled from the European playoffs after Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic all refused to play the national team.

UEFA and FIFA have both barred Russian national teams and clubs from their competitions, but have not suspended the RFU.