FINA Ethics Panel suspends Barelli for two years for violations of organisation’s Constitution and Code of Ethics

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) Ethics Panel has suspended Italian Swimming Federation President Paolo Barelli for two years for violating the organisation’s Constitution and Code of Ethics.

The sanction has been issued following investigations into multiple allegations of wrongdoing against Barelli, a former FINA Bureau member and former European Aquatics (LEN) President.

The allegations relate to the signing of an addendum to a contract between LEN and FIN, that would benefit the latter by between €500,000 (£436,600,$503,700) and €1,500,000 (£1,309,574/$1,510,945), and the claiming of expenses of €495,587.22 (£432,647/$499,183.41) from the Italian Olympic Committee, on behalf of FIN, despite these already having been paid by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Under the terms of the sanction, Barelli is banned from taking part in aquatic-related activities under the auspices of FINA or its members for two years, meaning he will have to step aside from his role as President of FIN.

One of the accusations relates to the signing of an addendum to a contract between LEN, of which Barelli was formerly President, and FIN ©Getty Images

The ban dates from September 14 2022, the date the provisional suspension on Barelli was imposed.

Barelli, a former FINA vice-president, competed for Italy in swimming relays at the Olympics in 1972 and 1976.

Barelli was elected as LEN President in 2012 and served in the role until February this year, when he was defeated in an election during an Extraordinary Congress in Frankfurt, Germany, by António José Silva of Portugal.