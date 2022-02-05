Portugal's António José Silva replaces Italy's Paolo Barelli as European Swimming League President ©LEN/E4AA

Portuguese official António José Silva is the new President of the European Swimming League (LEN), after the 10-year reign of Italy's Paolo Barelli came to an end at the Extraordinary Congress in Frankfurt.

Silva was elected representing the Europe 4 All Aquatics movement, with its other 18 candidates also successful in being elected to LEN leadership positions at the Sheraton Airport Hotel.

More follows.