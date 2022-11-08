Danone to distribute products at Olympics after Paris 2024 partnership

Food corporation Danone has partnered with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and as a result will provide a selection of its products at the two events.

The company will distribute an array of its dairy and plant-based products to the athletes, volunteers, spectators, guests and media at sites hosting Paris 2024 events.

"Danone and Paris 2024 are natural partners in the quest to build a healthier world through a winning combination of exercise and food," said Paris 2024 chairman Tony Estanguet.

"Danone's reputation and the key contribution its dairy and plant-based products make to the daily life of people throughout France will help us promote sports and share the energy generated by the Games even more widely.

"And Danone’s broader commitment to more sustainable, local products will help us meet the challenge of delivering 13 million meals during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

"We're stronger with Danone—and we can't wait to start working together!"

Danone claims, that through the partnership, "Paris 2024 is choosing sustainable nutrition" as 100 per cent of Danone's brands in France are B Corp certified.





B Corp companies become certified if they meet high standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

The aim of B Corp is to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Danone plans to use its Paris 2024 partnership to encourage people to eat more responsibly by promoting outreach efforts that focus on exercise and sustainable eating.

"Danone and Paris 2024 share the same values and vision," said Danone chief executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique.

"The Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 will celebrate a changing society—a society that's dedicated to addressing social and environmental issues, that promotes health and well-being, and that draws strength from diversity and inclusion.

"This partnership speaks to our mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible.

"All Danoners are immensely proud to support the world’s greatest sporting event as part of that commitment, which shapes our work every day."