Retail company Decathlon, a Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games official partner, has recruited 33 sports people to be part of its "Team Athletes" initiative.

Decathlon chose the athletes in collaboration with the National Sports Agency as they are said to share Decathlon's values of respect, team spirit, sharing, authenticity, and self-improvement.

"After Tokyo, I was keen to pass on my experience to other athletes and I found in Decathlon the same desire to build the future of sport," said 2017 World Championships race walk gold medallist Yohann Diniz, who made the final selections as head of Team Athletes.

"It is from this common desire that the Decathlon Team Athletes was born.

"Together, we are extremely proud to support these men and women in their preparation to qualify and obtain medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"This Team Athletes is a real opportunity to get sport moving, whether for athletes but also for practitioners.

"The objective is to offer ever more innovative products, accessible to as many people as possible by offering them with different ranges."

Triple Olympic champion Teddy Riner leads the team as captain.

Frenchman Riner, also a 10-time world champion, recently announced he was withdrawing from the Judo World Championships in Uzbekistan as he did not want to aggravate an ankle injury especially before a home Olympics.

There are 15 women and 18 men on the line-up with 21 Olympic and Paralympic medals between them.

Tokyo 2020 champion fencer Romain Cannone, Rio 2016 gold medallist in the women's T3 400 metres Nantenin Keïta, and goalkeeper of France's Tokyo 2020 gold medal-winning handball side Vincent Gérard highlight the selection of athletes.

"In 2024, the biggest event on the planet will take place in Paris and throughout France," read a Decathlon statement.

"It is therefore quite natural that Decathlon, whose raison d'être is the practice of sport for all, from the greatest champion to the amateur, wanted to take part in the most beautiful celebration of sport: the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Paris 2024."

Decathlon has more than 1,697 stores in 60 countries and regions making it the largest sporting goods retailer in the world.