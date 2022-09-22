Bridgestone has recruited five French athletes as brand ambassadors for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As part of its "Ready to Perform" campaign, it has secured the services of double Olympic silver medal-winning decathlete Kevin Mayer, Paralympic champion sprinter Mandy François-Elie, Tokyo 2020 gold medallist in judo Amandine Buchard and surfer Pauline Ado.

"At Bridgestone, we don't rely on luck," said Tom Adams, Bridgestone managing director for France and Benelux.

"As a world leader in tires that provides solutions for safe and sustainable mobility, we know that perseverance is a major value and that performance comes when everything is under control.

"This is how we ensure that, in each of our products and solutions or initiatives, everything is under control to guarantee consumer safety."

The auto parts manufacturer is one of The Olympic Partner (TOP) sponsors and is the "official tyre" of the Games.

"Proud to be Bridgestone Ambassador, world Olympic and Paralympic Games Partner until 2024," wrote Mayer on social media.

"Through this partnership, we wish to highlight the shared values of preparation and performance, with the implicit conviction that Olympic medals are never won by chance.

"It's also a way for us to make our commitment and determination as athletes more visible."

Bridgestone joined the TOP sponsor programme in 2014, with the deal due to end in 2024.

Bridgestone is the first tyre company to be a TOP Sponsor of the International Olympic Committee and joins Panasonic as the only Japanese companies in the program.