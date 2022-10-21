Paralympics Ireland has announced Aer Lingus as its official airline partner, with the carrier to fly Irish athletes to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games as part of the deal.

Under the terms of a two-year agreement, it is promised Aer Lingus will support Irish Para athletes and help them travel to events across the world.

"The support of Aer Lingus will help our team to train, prepare and compete over the course of the next two years," Paralympics Ireland President Eimear Breathnach said.

"In elite sport the margins are so fine, and I know that having the support of a world-class airline like Aer Lingus is another important building block to our athletes realising and exceeding their goals for Paris."

Six-time Paralympic sprinting gold medallist Jason Smyth, Tokyo 2020 swimming silver medallist Nicole Turner and powerlifter Britney Arendse joined Paralympics Ireland vice-president Lisa Clancy at a launch event also attended by Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton.

Jason Smyth won one of Ireland's four Paralympic gold medals at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"Here in Aer Lingus we want to play our part in their journey to Paris in 2024 and our ground staff, cabin crew and pilots will be bringing our team spirit to the preparations to make the Paralympians' experience with Aer Lingus as special as possible," Embleton vowed.

"We want to ensure our Para athletes have the best opportunity by giving them top-class care and service as they fly with us to international training camps and competitions over the next two years, and as the entire Paralympics Ireland team board those all-important flights to Paris for the much-anticipated 2024 Paralympic Games."

Ireland won seven medals, four of them gold, at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, having been represented in 10 sports.