Calm, an app for relaxation, sleep and meditation, has become an official partner for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

It is to be the "official mindfulness and meditation product" for the tournaments, as well as for the 2023 FIFAe Nations Cup.

The partnership aims to support the mental health of footballers and the wider community prior to the World Cup and beyond.

All players, coaches and training staff at the World Cups will receive free Calm subscriptions to help them prepare for matches - with this offer extending to FIFA staff and those volunteering at the tournaments.

Fans will get a 50 per cent discount on subscriptions prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and other FIFA events.

Paul Pogba has cited issues with his mental health in the past ©Getty Images

"Mental and physical health are equal partners in the combined well-being of a person, and care for both must be seen as integral in caring for the footballing family," said Andrew Massey, FIFA medical director.

"As a sporting community, we need to create an environment that better supports mental well-being and mental health.

"The well-being of footballers at all levels of the game has always been and will always be the top priority of FIFA, as can be seen with this collaboration."

Some of the world's best players have admitted struggling with mental health, such as French World Cup winner Paul Pogba and Spanish World Cup winner Andrés Iniesta, who said he had depression leading up to the 2010 tournament due to his injuries.