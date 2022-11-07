Ten UEFA nations support "universal" human rights before of Qatar 2022 World Cup, ignoring FIFA plea to "stick to football"

The European football nations intending to wear the "OneLove" armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights at this month's FIFA World Cup in Qatar have underlined their support of universal human rights.

They have also reiterated their determination to hold football's world governing body to its commitment over a compensation fund for migrant workers and the institution of a migrant workers' centre in Doha.

A joint statement from the UEFA Working Group on Human and Labour Rights acknowledges that "progress has been made" by Qatar over the rights of migrant workers through recent legislative changes, but calls for further action.

The national football bodies from Belgium, Denmark, England, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales comprise the group.

All bar Sweden and Norway are due to play at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which starts this month.

"We welcome the assurances given by the Qatari Government and by FIFA regarding the safety, security and inclusion of all fans who travel to the World Cup, including LGBTQ+ fans," the statement continues.

Ten UEFA members are challenging FIFA to fulfil promises on compensation for migrant workers in Qatar ©Getty Images

"We also recognise that every country has issues and challenges and we agree with FIFA that diversity is a strength.

"However, embracing diversity and tolerance also means supporting human rights.

"Human rights are universal and they apply everywhere.

"We will continue to support the momentum for positive, progressive change and continue to advocate for a conclusive outcome and update on the two key outstanding issues we have been discussing with FIFA for a long time.

"FIFA has repeatedly committed to deliver concrete answers on these issues - the compensation fund for migrant workers, and the concept of a migrant workers centre to be created in Doha - and we will continue to press for these to be delivered.

"We believe in the power of football to make further positive and credible contributions to progressive sustainable change in the world."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, says football should not be "dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists" but 10 UEFA nations have ignored his plea ©Getty Images

FIFA is yet to confirm whether captains from the European nations will be officially permitted to wear the "OneLove" armband at matches in the tournament this winter, but did last week urge teams to "focus on football".