French construction company Vinci, the operator of several stadiums including Paris' Stade de France, is to answer in court allegations of being involved in "forced labour" of workers in a joint venture with Qatari Diar Vinci Construction (QDVC) in the host nation of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The organisation is to meet with a judge tomorrow over the charges, which were alleged by Paris-based human rights group Sherpa.

Sherpa filed a complaint in 2015 that was dismissed in 2018, but a new complaint was made with several former QDVC workers.

Among the accusations, the employers were said to have provided inadequate working and living conditions for foreign workers, coerced and had their passports confiscated.

Vinci Group has confirmed Vinci Construction Grands Projets has denied the allegations.

The FIFA World Cup is set to take place in Qatar later this month ©Getty Images

"None of the projects awarded to QDVC has any connection with the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar," said Vinci in a statement.

"In fact, these projects were entrusted to QDVC before the competition was awarded to Qatar and mainly relate to transport infrastructures.

"Vinci did not sign any contract with the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, and has not built any stadium or hotel in Qatar.

"Vinci considers it extremely regrettable that despite the proceedings having commenced seven years ago, its subsidiary should face charges just before the start of the Football World Cup in Qatar.

"This highly charged period of media attention might be rather unfavourable in terms of a dispassionate consideration of the facts.

"However, Vinci will continue to cooperate with the courts, with the objective to show that the allegations made against the group are unfair."

Vinci operates several stadiums, including the London Stadium, home to English Premier League team West Ham United; and the Stade de France, set to host athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

insidethegames has approached West Ham United and the Stade de France for a comment.