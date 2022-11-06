FIFA has launched a volunteer recruitment programme for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with 5,000 unpaid and enthusiastic people needed to stage the event.

There are 25 roles available to apply for in areas as diverse as anti-doping, human rights, and venue management.

It has been described as an opportunity for locals to share their knowledge and culture with participating teams and visitors.

"Volunteers are at the heart of the football community in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, without their dedication and commitment, major events like the FIFA Women's World Cup wouldn’t be possible," said Jane Fernandez, FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 chief operating officer in Australia.

"The volunteer programme is an opportunity for the community to get up close to the action and behind the scenes of the biggest women's sporting event in the world.

"We look forward to welcoming our volunteers to the team in 2023."

FIFA is seeking a total of 5,000 volunteers for next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand ©FIFA

To be eligible to serve as a volunteer, applicants must be 18 or older by June 1 2023 and speak intermediate-level English.

They will also need to be available for at least 10 shifts between June 25 to August 22 next year, with the tournament scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 20.

"The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 brings together so many diverse people and cultures," said Jane Patterson, FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 chief operating officer in New Zealand.

"We'll be delivering a world-class event to a global audience, so if you want to be part of history, and gain a once-in-a-lifetime experience we’d encourage you to apply through the FIFA volunteer platform."

To celebrate the launch of the volunteer recruitment process, several activities are set to take place across various host cities in the coming weeks.

Each is set to recognise local football community volunteers and will aim to encourage people to sign up to be part of the tournament next year.