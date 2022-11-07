The Red Arrows joined Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) and Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon jets for a flypast over spectators gathering in Doha harbour, prior to the latter's security assistance at the World Cup in Qatar this month.

The RAF Typhoons were from 12 Squadron, the joint British-Qatari unit, which is currently deployed to Qatar to support the formation of the QEAF's first Typhoon squadron.

It is the RAF's first joint squadron with another nation since the Second World War.

The RAF is also set to support air security operation for FIFA's upcoming flagship event, scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

During the tournament, the 12 Squadron and an RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft will help with counter-terrorism efforts.

This is part of a wider British contribution to the competition's security overseen by the Qatari Government, to help deliver a safe and successful event.

We are proud to support @MOD_Qatar in preparation for @FIFAWorldCup air policing and security.

Today @rafredarrows and Typhoons from @12Sqn 🇬🇧 🇶🇦 and 7 Sqn QEAF 🇶🇦 displayed over Doha, demonstrating the strength of our relationship.@RoyalAirForce @ukinqatar pic.twitter.com/6Dk7FGJ5oU — ACM Sir Mike Wigston (@ChiefofAirStaff) November 5, 2022

"The skill and professionalism of the Qatari pilots and engineers at Dukhan Airbase is testament to their commitment, and to the remarkable partnership with the RAF to develop the Qatar Emiri Air Force's new Typhoon wing," said air chief marshal Sir Mike Wigston, chief of the air staff.

"The strong bond and camaraderie between our nation's pilots and engineers in 12 Squadron reflect the close relationship between our air forces.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Qatar in tackling our shared security challenges."

The Red Arrows are currently on a month-long visit to the Gulf and Egypt.

Qatar has recently bought 24 Typhoon and nine Hawk aircraft from BAE Systems - a British multinational arms, security, and aerospace company - along with weapons, training and support in a deal worth £6 billion ($6.9 billion/€6.8 billion).

The British Government claims that Britain's contribution to the World Cup security will add "expertise and capability, in part gained through the Olympic experience in 2012."