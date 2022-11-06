Fans of Bundesliga sides Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin have staged protests against the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with banners condemning the country's record on human rights.

Government data showed that 15,021 non-Qataris have died in the country between 2010, when Qatar won its bid for the hosting rights, and 2019.

However, Amnesty International has claimed that adequate investigations did not take place into the causes of death, leaving many of them unexplained.

In Hertha Berlin's fixture against Bayern Munich at the Olympiastadion, the home fans displayed a banner which read "15,000 deaths for 5,760 minutes of football - shame on you."

Meanwhile, supporters of the defending champions had their own banner with an identical message as they watched their side win 3-2.

Over in Dortmund, a huge sign reading "Boycott Qatar 2022" was displayed by home fans at Signal Iduna Park during the clash against VfL Bochum.

It was Dortmund's last home game before the World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18, and they won 3-0.

Other signs read "More deaths than minutes of play", "Thousands dead", and "Fuck you FIFA".

Signs with messages such as "More deaths than minutes of football" were shown in protest of Qatar's human rights record ©Getty Images

The build-up to the World Cup has been dominated by concerns over Qatar’s labour laws and treatment of migrant workers as well as policies on homosexuality and women's rights.

"Qatar is committed to a fair and effective labour system, and we value the indispensable role of foreign workers in our economy and wider society," read a statement from Qatari officials in response to the criticism.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has told nations to avoid making political statements during the World Cup.

The captains of Belgium, Denmark, England, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales are due to wear a "OneLove" armband as part of a campaign to promote diversity and inclusion.

"Please, let’s now focus on the football," a letter from Infantino and FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura sent to all participating nations read.

"We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political natural all around the world.

"But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists."