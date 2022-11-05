French Olympic showjumping gold medallist does not rule out running for CNOSF Presidency if Henriques resigns

Pierre Durand has suggested he could be on hand to take over from current French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) President Brigitte Henriques if she decides to leave her position early - with the head still on a leave of absence due to undisclosed mental health issues.

Although he stressed he would not be staging a leadership contest or challenge Henriques' tenure, the 1988 showjumping Olympic champion said he had been contacted by "influential people".

"I am not a candidate for anything," said Durand to L'Equipe.

"I cannot hide from you that I have been contacted by influential people in French sport to make me aware of the current difficulties of governance of the CNOSF.

"I don't know Brigitte Henriques, I've never met her, I wish her good health.

"Not knowing her, I would not allow myself to make the slightest comment concerning it, but I follow sports news and I am disturbed by the problems encountered by the CNOSF.

"I am flabbergasted that this is happening when all the players in French sport should be in working order as the Games approach.

"I do not wish to interfere in the current debate, but if Mrs Henriques were to give up the Presidency of the CNOSF and if there were a good number of members of the CNOSF who think that I could be a character who could help out of the current crisis, I will not shirk."

CNOSF President Brigitte Henriques is on a leave of absence ©Getty Images

The CNOSF has been in disarray for months, largely stemming from the relationship between Henriques and former secretary general Didier Séminet.

Henriques filed a complaint for "psychological violence" against Séminet before taking sick leave.

Séminet was dismissed after an absolute majority of 45 CNOSF members voted to axe him from his role at an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors.

In response, Séminet previously told insidethegames that he "clearly and simply refute these accusations" and claims he has been a victim of "misinformation campaigns which are intended to discredit my action."

CNOSF vice-presidents Jean-Pierre Siutat and Sébastien Poirier, treasurer Michel Caillot and newly-appointed secretary general Astrid Guyart are carrying out Henriques' duties while she is missing.

Caillot previously assured that Henriques would not be departing from her role, with the National Olympic Committee less than two years away from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled from July 26 to August 11 2024.