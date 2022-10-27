The French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) hosted the first promotion of the "Club of 300" at the Maison du sport Français.

The CNOSF initiative is aimed at helping women leaders in sport and has 150 laureates so far.

"As soon as I became President, the CNOSF launched an investigation into the composition of the governing bodies of the federations," CNOSF President Brigitte Henriques said.

"The investigation revealed that 300 positions should be occupied by women to achieve parity, made compulsory by 2024 by the law of 2 March 2022.

"Therefore, we have made the commitment to identify, promote and support candidates who wish to access positions of responsibility.

CNOSF President Brigitte Henriques expressed delight in the launch of the first promotion of "Club of 300" ©Getty Images

"This is how the 'Club of 300' women leaders was created by the CNOSF.

"I am especially happy that this first promotion and its 150 candidates have officially embarked on this commitment."

Multiple work sessions on the keys to management, the posture of leadership and the essentials of financial management have been scheduled in the next few months as part of the initiative.

The CNOSF vice-president in charge of the Paris 2024 gender diversity, Marie-Françoise Potereau, also reaffirmed their aim to achieve gender equality within sports governing bodies in the country.