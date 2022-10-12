Brigitte Henriques has admitted it will take her "some time to recharge the batteries" but has vowed to remain as President of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) where she is set to work alongside newly appointed secretary general Astrid Guyart.

The CNOSF's Board of Directors have announced Olympic fencing medallist Guyart as the replacement for Didier Séminet following his sacking last month.

Guyart, who claimed fencing team silver at Tokyo 2020 and is a six-time world medallist, steps up from her role as deputy secretary general - a position which she had held since Henriques was elected as CNOSF President in June last year.

The 39-year-old’s appointment comes with less than two years to go until Paris is due to stage the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The CNOSF has been facing a governance crisis due to an ongoing feud between Henriques and Séminet.

Séminet was ousted as CNOSF secretary general after an absolute majority of 45 members voted to dismiss the official during an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors.

Henriques has since filed a complaint for "psychological violence" against Séminet and has now taken sick leave, raising question marks over her future.

However, Henriques insisted she would "never quit" as she looks to lead the CNOSF into the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Speaking to News Tank, Henriques also lifted the lid on her dispute with Séminet and stressed her determination to remain in place.

"To overcome various hardships in my life, I forged a shell, probably out of modesty," said Henriques.

"Like others, I had very hard times and I never showed anything.

"But I'm not superhuman.

Astrid Guyart, second from left, has been appointed as the CNOSF's new secretary general ©Getty Images

"What I have been going through for several months has exhausted me and I would not have imagined that when I was elected.

"Everyone tells me that, seen from the outside, what has been happening since the beginning of September has been incredibly violent.

"I have to regain my strength to continue all the actions that have been launched and of which I am so proud, with this change of method, with the transversality of the project, the involvement of the vice-presidents in connection with the services...

"We had to organize ourselves to deploy our full power.

"With the support of the directors and services, we have compensated a lot.

"For my part, as a woman and as a human being, I 'picked up' as they say.

"It will take me some time to recharge the batteries.

"I am surrounded by a quartet of elected officials and a mobilised Executive Office.

"The CNOSF remains focused on its project.

"I will continue to assume the Presidency of the Executive Offices and the Boards of Directors, as well as my missions within the Boards of Directors of the ANS [National Sports Agency] and Paris 2024.

"I remain President."

Henriques claimed that "dysfunctions were more and more glaring" at the start of this year and was unhappy when Séminet applied in April to challenge for the World Baseball Softball Confederation Presidency "without notifying me beforehand".

"From then on, I informed my closest elected officials of these dysfunctions and behaviours that I believe were inappropriate in the way a secretary general can behave with a President or other interlocutors," said Henriques.

Didier Seminet is the subject of a lawsuit filed by Henriques ©Didier Seminet

"Finally, I revealed what I hadn't dared to say for months

"We all hoped that Didier agrees to recognize that he did not adhere to this framework to which he regularly opposed.

"The solutions we offered him did not have the desired effect.

"I had not imagined that from October [2021] not only would I gradually lose the support of the secretary general, but that I would also have to regularly suffer an unacceptable attitude.

"If I filed a complaint, it was because it was very hard and serious.

"I couldn't stand in this situation, I'm not superhuman.

"I was silent until February-March.

"Then I was taken care of and it helped me. I started talking to some elected officials about it and in July, I said it all.

"I didn't expect there to be this surge that has only one objective: to destroy everything that has been put in place since my election and to reach me.

"Let's not be fooled, this is a total injustice.

"But I will never quit.

"I have said this several times to the employee that 'the wind is blowing, but the ship is solid thanks to you'.

"The elected officials support me and I am standing.

"I will not fall and it will continue."

insidethegames has contacted French Baseball and Softball Federation President Seminet for comment.