French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has claimed that the French National Olympic and Sports Committee’s (CNOSF) appointment of Astrid Guyart as secretary general is an "important step" in putting the crisis that had erupted at the organisation behind them.

Guyart, an Olympic fencing silver medallist, has been recently named as the replacement for Didier Séminet, who was sacked from the role last month.

The 39-year-old steps up from her position as deputy secretary general - a role she had held since June last year when Brigitte Henriques was elected as CNOSF President.

Oudéa-Castéra has welcomed Guyart’s arrival, saying she hopes the CNOSF can gain "strength" following the dispute between Henriques and Séminet and focus on preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Henriques has taken sick leave to recover from the feud that resulted in her filing a "psychological violence" lawsuit against Séminet.

"An important step has been taken with the appointment of a new secretary general, Astrid Guyart - the appointment of a group which, while Brigitte Henriques recovers, regains all its strength and will allow progress to be made around a double message - first of all, to unite, then focusing on our deadlines, the work we have to do to deliver the Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Oudéa-Castéra in a report by French newspaper L'Équipe.

CNOSF President Brigitte Henriques has taken time off following a dispute with former secretary general Didier Séminet ©Getty Images

"There is a set of bricks that fall under the CNOSF, more broadly the federations.

"It is very important that all these bricks can progress well, starting for example with the Club France de La Villette which will welcome the French delegations, their entourage, but also a certain number of fans to live and ensure that this great celebration of the Olympic and Paralympic Games is a great popular celebration."

The CNOSF has been facing a governance crisis due to the feud between Henriques and Séminet.

Séminet was ousted as CNOSF secretary general after an absolute majority of 45 members voted to dismiss the official during an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors.

Earlier this week, Henriques opened up about her dispute with Séminet, accusing him of "inappropriate" behaviour and going behind her back to challenge for the World Baseball Softball Confederation Presidency.

Henriques claimed that "dysfunctions were more and more glaring" at the start of this year, leaving her "exhausted."

She said it would take her "some time to recharge the batteries" but insisted she would "never quit" as she looks to lead the CNOSF into Paris 2024.