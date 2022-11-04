Beijing 2022 Olympic bobsleigh medallist De Bruin banned for three years for doping violation

Beijing 2022 women's monobob bronze medallist Christine de Bruin of Canada has been banned by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) for testing positive for a prohibited anabolic agent.

The 33-eyar-old has been sanctioned for three years for the anti-doping rule violation.

An out-of-competition urine sample of the athlete had presence of SARM LGD-4033, but an early admission and acceptance agreement means her ban was reduced from four to three years.

"On October 21, 2022, the athlete signed an Early Admission and Acceptance Agreement, thereby admitting to the violation, waiving their right to a hearing, and accepting the asserted period of ineligibility and all other consequences," a CCES statement read.

"As a result, the otherwise applicable four-year period of ineligibility was reduced by one year in accordance with Canadian Anti-Doping Program (CADP) rule 10.8.1."

An early admission and acceptance agreement means her ban was reduced from four to three years ©Getty Images

The Canadian’s provisional suspension started on September 28 and she is eligible to return to competition on September 27 2025.

De Bruin finished fifth in the two-woman bobsleigh event with partner Kristen Bujnowski at Beijing 2022.

The Alberta-born athlete has won two-woman bronze medals at the World Championships in 2-019 and 2020.

She also has a mixed team world silver medal from 2019.

LGD-4033 or ligandrol is used to treat conditions like muscle wasting and osteoporosis.