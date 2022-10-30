The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) has extended its sponsorship agreement with Liqui Moly for another two seasons.

The German company which specialises in motor lubricants and oils will continue to have a visible presence at IBSF World Cup events and World Championships under the deal.

It covers the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons.

"We are very pleased to continue this long-standing partnership," IBSF President Ivo Ferriani declared.

"With Liqui Moly, we have a partner at our side whose corporate philosophy is the same as that of the IBSF.

"Both stand for dedication and passion, the ability to implement ideas and to demonstrate their skills.

"We want to inspire our customers with common sense, a lot of heart and a clear goal in mind - our athletes inspire spectators with strong performance and passion for our sports."

Liqui Moly's "corporate philosophy is the same as that of the IBSF", according to Ivo Ferriani ©Getty Images

Germany and cars are a theme when it comes to sponsorship of the IBSF World Cup.

BMW is the title sponsor.

Whistler in Canada is due to stage the first leg of the coming season from November 24.

"Bobsleigh is one of the most popular winter sports disciplines and is therefore an excellent international showcase for our brand logo," Liqui Moly managing director Günter Hiermaier added.