The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) has invited National Federations to submit nominations for its Athletes Advisory Committee.

Austrian Christina Hengster currently chairs the committee, a role which gives her a place on the Executive Committee, but the IBSF is seeking co-chairs representing the bobsleigh and skeleton disciplines.

The co-chairs must be retired athletes.

They are in addition to a male and female active or retired athlete from bobsleigh and skeleton, and an additional athlete from the IBSF's Para disciplines.

This means seven positions are up for election on the Athletes Advisory Committee.

The nomination period for National Federations is open for just over a month until November 9, with a list of candidates set to be revealed on November 11.

Austria's Christina Hengster currently chairs the IBSF Athletes Advisory Committee ©Getty Images

Elections are then set to be held online through SurveyMonkey from January 16 to 20 next year, with athletes who competed in the 2021-2022 season and holding an IBSF license for next season eligible to vote.

Athletes can only vote for the candidates from their sport.

During its meeting last month, the IBSF Executive Committee made appointments to its Advisory Committees.

Three Russian officials, including Russian Bobsleigh Federation secretary general Sergej Parkhomenko to the Para Sport Committee and Special Committee Calendar, were appointed to the Advisory Committees, prompting resignations from Latvian and British officials.