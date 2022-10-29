Under-fire Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) and Hockey Canada have become the latest bodies to sign up to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner's (OSIC) Abuse-Free Sport programme.

Abuse-Free Sport is an independent programme developed by the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada that aims to prevent and address mistreatment through education, training, and research.

Despite signing on, the two organisations will not be full members until early 2023 as they must first go through a transition period.

"A safe training and competitive environment for everyone involved in our sport is Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton's number one priority," BCS President Sarah Storey said.

"We all have an important role to play in ensuring our community is inclusive, welcoming and safe for all to enjoy.

"Today is another important step forward in our organisation's commitment to support a national movement to change the culture of sport in this country.

"As part of that commitment, we're pleased to sign on to Abuse-Free Sport and to soon have the OSIC to administer our safe sport complaints."

There have been repeated calls from athletes for Storey to resign after claims that she has enabled the creation of a toxic environment within the organisation.

Dozens of current and former athletes demanded change in a series of letters to Canadian Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge but were informed by the OSIC that the complaints could not be investigated as BSC was not a signatory of the programme.

BCS high-performance director Chris Le Bihan has also faced criticism but remains in the post.

Hockey Canada's President and entire Board of Directors resigned earlier this month ©Getty Images

He and Storey walked out of the body's Annual General Meeting last month in Calgary before there was a chance for votes to be held.

Some wanted to attempt to unseat Storey, but BCS claimed to have "credible information" that the voting verification process may have contained irregularities.

The meeting is set to resume on November 5 in Whistler.

Hockey Canada has also joined Abuse-Free Sport off the back of a safeguarding storm.

Weeks of pressure culminated in the body's President and entire Board of Directors resigning this month.

Hockey Canada had already had its access to public funds frozen over mishandling of sexual misconduct claims.

"Today's announcement is an important step in working towards ending a culture of silence that exists in corners of our game," Hockey Canada vice-president of sport safety Natasha Johnston said in a statement.

"We are pleased to be part of this critical addition to the Canadian sport system and hope a strong message is being sent to Canadians that inappropriate behaviour in and around hockey will not be tolerated at any level."

Hockey Canada engaged an independent third party which is set to work in conjunction with the OSIC to ensure that there are no gaps in complaint coverage and that all complaints are handled "using trauma-informed processes that provide fairness, respect and equity to all parties involved."

There have been multiple safeguarding scandals in Canadian sport this year and national governing bodies for gymnastics and rowing have also signed on with Abuse-Free Sport recent weeks - again in the wake of heavy criticism.