Formula One President Stefano Domenicali has visited the 2027 Pan American Games host city Barranquilla to discuss potential plans to make Colombia part of the racing calendar.

Domenicali arrived in the city last week and toured the city with Mayor Jaime Pumarejo on Saturday (October 30) to look at potential sites for a future race.

With the Italian was Luis García Abad, the manager of two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, who has reportedly been working with the promoters of the Mexican Grand Prix, which was held last week in Mexico City.

The tour finished at Malecón del Río, with Pumarejo speaking to the media afterwards, giving insight into the visit.

The Brazilian Grand Prix is the only South American race on the Formula One calendar currently ©Getty Images

"Actually, I'm very happy to have Stefano here, taking into account that Barranquilla and Colombia have to believe that they can organise great events," said the Barranquilla Mayor to media, as reported by El Heraldo.

"This is the largest sporting event that exists and we are looking for a way to make it viable.

"We will work with many entities to make it possible, as long as Formula One allows us to do so.

"If that happens, here we will have those cars turning around.

"The mere fact of being considered is a source of pride.

"Stefano has been getting to know the city at various points, seeing different options, not married to a specific circuit."

Barranquilla will be hoping for more sporting interest with the Pan American Games just five years away, and set to come to the city in 2027.

There has never been a Formula One Grand Prix in Colombia, with the proposed race expected to be under the Caribbean Grand Prix banner.