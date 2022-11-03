OBG Productions has been brought on board as the presenting partner of this year's Australian Taekwondo National Championships.

It will manage the audio and visual production for "Fight Night" - the climax of Australian Taekwondo's flagship domestic event.

Fight Night comprises of finals in World Championship weight classes and is set for December 4 in Bendigo.

"We're delighted to secure OBG Productions as a presenting partner for the 2022 Australian Taekwondo National Championships," Australian Taekwondo chief executive Heather Garriock said.

"Our direction is to professionalise, modernise, and commercialise taekwondo in Australia.

"To do this, we need to align with organisations that share our unique vision and can support us on this journey.

"The values, work ethic, and mission of OBG Productions aligned with Australian Taekwondo and what we believe is required to transform our event culture to that of international standard."

OBG Productions has worked with organisations including the Melbourne Stars ©Getty Images

The Melbourne Stars - a franchise from cricket's Big Bash League - and Visit Victoria are among OBG Productions' past clients.

The creative agency offers services in photography, video production, social media, streaming and event production.

"Partnering with Australian Taekwondo is an exciting opportunity for our organisations to grow this event into an incredible production," OBG Productions managing director Blaise Cosme said.

"Australian Taekwondo's motivation behind creating a major fight night event excites us.

"We look forward to building this relationship and future opportunities."