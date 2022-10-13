Australian Taekwondo chief executive pledges to continue fight for Commonwealth Games spot after missing Victoria 2026 cut

Heather Garriock, the chief executive of Australian Taekwondo, has pledged to "keep trying hard" to secure the sport's inclusion at future Commonwealth Games after failing to make the cut for Victoria 2026.

Ten new disciplines, including three Para sports, were officially included in the sporting programme last week with golf, coastal rowing and BMX racing all making their debuts.

Coastal rowing, shooting, 3x3 basketball, mountain bike cross-country and track cycling were also added alongside 3x3 wheelchair basketball, Para shooting and Para cycling track.

These disciplines were added at the expense of taekwondo, which was seeking to feature at the competition for the first time after being an optional sport for Delhi 2010.

Garriock reflected they had set up a committee, organised a promotion video, launched a social media campaign, lobbied behind-the-scenes and believed they had submitted a worthy expression of interest application.

However, ultimately the bid fell short and she published a letter on Australian Taekwondo's behalf, claiming their campaign had left "no stone unturned".

While the former Australian football international admitted disappointment is shared across the sport and is keen to receive feedback, she remains committed to fighting for taekwondo's inclusion in future Commonwealth Games editions.

Yesterday's announcement regarding additional sports added to the programme for #Victoria2026 wasn't the news we'd hoped for. Now, we'll wait until the next opportunity arises to push for Taekwondo's inclusion.@worldtaekwondo@thecgf @CommGamesAUS @victoriacg2026 pic.twitter.com/xxXgMqeAuF — Australian Taekwondo (@AUSTKD_) October 6, 2022

"Taekwondo is obviously a very innovative sport, one that expects spectators to come in the door," she told insidethegames.

"We gave it everything we had.

"We are energised to make sure the world sees how strong taekwondo is in the Commonwealth."

She continued: "We will keep trying hard to get into the Commonwealth Games.

"It is a tournament we feel is very important for taekwondo."

The sport has experienced contrasting success in the Olympics, having featured at every edition since Sydney 2000 and is scheduled to appear at Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.

In that timeframe, athletes from Commonwealth nations - sixty-one of which are members of World Taekwondo - have won 14 medals.

Laurens Burns, left, is Australia's sole taekwondo Olympic champion ©Getty Images

This includes Australians Laurens Burns and Daniel Trenton, who sealed gold and silver in 2000.

Having witnessed taekwondo's success in Europe and Asia, Garriock expressed she felt it was a missed opportunity to grow the sport in the host nation.

"I would say taekwondo in Australia isn’t a big sport," she said.

"It is seen as a very small sport.

"However, globally, and especially in Europe and Asia, it is absolutely massive.

"We have a lot of work to do to prove commercially it is a viable sport.

"We want to modernise, professionalise and commercialise Australian Taekwondo and that has been the key objective especially since I came in two years ago."