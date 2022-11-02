French Culture Minister admits some festivals may have to be cancelled due to Paris 2024

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak has said solutions on the holding of festivals during the period of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be determined on a "case-by-case basis", but conceded that some may have to be cancelled if not outcome is found.

An emergency meeting was held today regarding the concerns of those involved in the arts and culture sector, but conclusions from this summit have not been made public yet.

However, prior to the meeting, Abdul-Malak said she would be working with the Ministry of the Interior and the Minister of Sports to find the best possible remedy.

"There may be some cancellations, if some solutions are not found," said Abdul-Malak on RTL.

"[For other festivals] it's totally impossible, but it's up to us to be able to adapt as well.

"It's important to be able to project yourself into the summer of 2024 by reconciling culture, the cultural vitality of the summer and the Olympic Games."

Festivals across France could be affected during the Paris 2024 Games ©Getty Images

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said there were concerns over policing for the Games as well as other events set to coincide across the country at the same time.

Abdul-Malak met with some of the largest French festivals and their union representatives from the likes of Prodiss, Syndeac, and Profedim.

The Culture Minister said she looks to "find the point of balance" by speaking to each affected festival about their concerns.

The Paris 2024 Olympics is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8 2024.