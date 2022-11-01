INSEP and Paris 2024 to jointly manage projects under new agreement

The French National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance (INSEP) has entered a formal cooperation agreement with the Organising Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics to cover the management of joint projects.

Both bodies collaborated during the bidding phase for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the agreement strengthens their ties.

The joint projects are set to target the development of athletes, performance and the practice of sport in France.

These have included the broadcasting of the documentary CHAMPION(S) in French schools during Olympic and Paralympic Week, and INSEP support in the training and recruitment of Paris 2024 employees and volunteers,

INSEP and Paris 2024 have also vowed to participate jointly in events including media awareness days on Paralympic sports in collaboration with the French Paralympic and Sports Committee and the "Sports Talent" Forum.

Additionally, INSEP and Paris 2024 are set to work together on the development of research, sleep and a zero-waste strategy.

INSEP director general Fabien Canu welcomed the strengthening of its relationship with Paris 2024.

L'#INSEP et @Paris2024 renforcent leur collaboration amorcée depuis la genèse du projet, en signant ce jour une convention de coopération! Elle permettra de piloter des projets communs en faveur de l'expérience des athlètes,de la performance et de la pratique sportive française🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Fuel6IJ1G3 — INSEP (@INSEP_PARIS) October 27, 2022

"The association between INSEP and Paris 2024 is a source of pride for our institution," Canu said.

"INSEP is one of the key players in high performance sports, offering our best French athletes the best in terms of equipment and expertise to help them succeed.

"Our mission will be to become a real base camp for French federations and elite athletes during the Games."

Paris 2024 managing director Étienne Thobois said that the agreement would benefit preparations for the Games.

"Signing this agreement is essential and will make it possible to mobilise the excellence of the preparation system for French athletes," Thobois commented, as reported by Press Agence.

"Paris 2024 and INSEP have been working together since the bid to make the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games an unforgettable moment for athletes and the public.

"This cooperation will strengthen the ties that unite us to offer athletes the best conditions to perform during and after the Games."

Paris is set to stage the Olympic Games for the third time in 2024, a century on from the last time it was held in the French capital.

It is then due to hold the Paralympics for the first time.