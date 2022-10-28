French Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak has called an emergency summit due to fears festivals and cultural events will have to be cancelled because of their proximity to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The concern comes as there is a possibility that there will not be enough police to cover the Games and multiple cultural events around the country.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin flagged his concern , leading to next week's meeting.

Security has been a key theme in the build-up to Paris 2024 after chaotic scenes marred Paris' staging of the UEFA Champions League final earlier this year.

"The important thing… is also the cancellation or postponement of all events in France that require mobile force units, which require a very strong presence in terms of police numbers," Darmanin said, as reported by franceinfo.

"We think of major cultural festivals that take place during the summer; we think of major sporting events that probably deserve to be a little offbeat and that sometimes travel France by bike, for example; major concerts; a number of major events, we think of the Lille Braderie, if I talk about my region."

Abdul-Malak's proposed meeting is set to be attended by leaders of the largest French festivals and unions that represent them, including Prodiss, Syndeac, and Profedim.

Darmanin said that he will "cancel the holidays" of police and gendarmes in an attempt to have festivals go ahead.

Shambolic security arrangements for the Champion League final have stoked safety fears for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

However, he claimed that if they can take place, it will be under conditions that require fewer security personnel than usual.

The realisation that there is a potential lack of security authorities available for all events has been heavily criticised.

"It is stupor and incomprehension, there was no consultation to evoke this coactivity of Olympic Games and festivals and it is a pithy and brutal announcement, without perimeter of time or geography," said Jérôme Tréhorel, director of the Old Plough Festival in Brittany.

The Paris 2024 Olympics is set to take place from July 26 to August 11 in two years' time before the Paralympics run from August 28 to September 11.

Darmanin has committed to employing an average of 30,000 police and gendarmes for each day of the Olympics in a bid to alleviate concerns over safety following a public survey which found that 58 per cent of respondents do not trust the Government to ensure the security of the event.